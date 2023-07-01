FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Dallas and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Los Angeles FC travels to Dallas on Saturday night, they will be looking to go back to winning ways in the MLS Western Conference.

The visitors are presently second in the table, level on points with leaders St Louis City, while Dallas is seventh, with 26 points from their first 19 games.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Dallas finished third in the Western Conference the previous season, making it to the conference semi-finals, where they were defeated 2-1 by Austin FC.

However, the Hoops have struggled to maintain consistency this season, compiling a record of seven wins, five draws, and seven losses from 19 matches for a total of 26 points, leaving them in seventh place.

Dallas last won on June 8 when they defeated leaders St Louis City 2-0, but they have subsequently fallen to Portland Timbers and Austin, losing four of their previous five games.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will enter the contest fresh off a 3-2 setback to the Vancouver Whitecaps, their fourth league defeat of the season.

The Falcons fell behind 2-0 in the first 23 minutes of the game in California and were unable to recover, with Vancouver coming out on top by a single goal.

Steve Cherundolo's team sits second in the table with 32 points, level with leaders St Louis City, despite having a game in hand on the top team.

Last season, Los Angeles finished first in the Western Conference with 67 points before dominating in the playoffs, eventually defeating Philadelphia Union on penalties to win the MLS Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC face off on Jul 1 at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has a long list of injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, and Tarik Scott unavailable due to various knocks. Jesus Ferreira has been their top scorer so far, with 10 strikes to his name.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back toward the second half of the season. LAFC will have Diego Palacios, Kwadwo Opoku, Jose Cifuentes, and Denis Bouanga, their top scorer, back available after their international duties.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Chiellini, Palacios; Bogusz, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Biuk, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between LAFC and FC Dallas have ended with four wins for the Toros and one for the Verde and Black. The two faced off in March in a 2-1 win for the Black and Gold.

Useful links