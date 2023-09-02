FC Dallas vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Dallas and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dallas welcomes Atlanta United to the Toyota Stadium on Saturday for a match in Major League Soccer as both teams try to bounce back from their most recent defeat.

Dallas suffered a 2-1 midweek defeat at the hands of Western Conference leaders St. Louis after a close victory over Austin the previous week. Dallas now lie in ninth place in the standings with 33 points after suffering their 10th top-flight defeat in 25 games this season.

On the other hand, Atlanta also lost their most recent game, falling 2-1 at home to Cincinnati. With 42 points from 26 games, the Five Stripes dropped for the first time in three games and held onto sixth position in the Eastern Conference rankings.

FC Dallas vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Sep 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Atlanta United face off on September 2 at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch FC Dallas vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has a long list of injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, and Tarik Scott unavailable due to various knocks. Jesus Ferreira has been their top scorer so far, with 10 strikes to his name.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes and shall line up upfront.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra , Wolff , Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada Forwards Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

The last four games between Atlanta United and FC Dallas have ended with two wins each for the Toros and the Five Stripes.

