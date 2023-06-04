FC Cincinnati makes MLS history after incredible start sees them become first team to reach 39 points in 16 games

On Saturday evening, FC Cincinnati defeated Chicago Fire 1-0 at TQL Stadium to make history as the first MLS team to accrue 39 points after 16 games.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having been frustrated all night by Chicago Fire's stubborn defence, Cincinnati finally broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute with a beautiful strike on the counter-attack. The goal ensured they broke the record for the most points accrued by a team in the first 16 games of a Major League Soccer game in non-shootout history.

They also became the first team to win nine games out of nine at home since Philadelphia Union in 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win increased the Orange and Blue's winning run to eight games, and has given them breathing space at the top of the Eastern Conference with an eight-point lead over Nashville.

WHAT NEXT? FC Cincinnati next faces off against Pittsburgh Riverhound in the US Open Cup quarterfinal before they travel to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS play.