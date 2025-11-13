How to watch Fairfield vs South Florida NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Fairfield Stags (2-0) will square off against the South Florida Bulls (2-0) on Thursday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Last season, South Florida wrapped up its campaign with a 23-11 overall record, going 7-7 outside of conference play. The Bulls picked up a hard-fought 79-72 victory over LIU on Friday, led by Edyn Battle, who paced the Bulls’ offense with 23 points. They showed strong ball movement throughout the year, averaging 14.4 assists per contest on 24.9 made field goals.

Meanwhile, Fairfield enjoyed an impressive 28-5 season in 2024–25, posting a 6-4 mark in non-conference action. The Stags continued their winning ways with a dominant 88-60 triumph over Lehigh on Saturday. Meghan Andersen stole the show for the Stags, pouring in a game-high 30 points to spearhead the rout. They were among the most efficient offensive teams in their league, dishing out 17.4 assists per game while converting 27.3 field goals per outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fairfield vs South Florida NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Fairfield vs South Florida: Date and tip-off time

The Fairfield Stags will face off against the South Florida Bulls in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada .

Date Thursday, November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Fairfield vs South Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Fairfield and South Florida live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Fairfield Stags vs South Florida Bulls team news & key performers

Fairfield Stags team news

The Fairfield Stags proved to be one of college basketball's most balanced teams last season, combining a steady offensive rhythm with a stingy defensive mindset. Offensively, they ranked 72nd in the nation, averaging 71.9 points per game, while on the other end of the floor, they locked down opponents to just 55.0 points per contest, good for the 11th-best defense in the country.

When the Stags were rolling, they could light up the scoreboard, outpacing what the South Florida Bulls typically allowed by more than 10 points per game. Fairfield also made its mark from long range, knocking down 8.8 three-pointers per outing, the 14th-most nationally, though their 33.0% clip from beyond the arc ranked a more modest 103rd. Interestingly, the Stags actually thrived more on the road, averaging 77.5 points per game away from home compared to 70.5 in front of their own crowd.

South Florida Bulls team news

As for South Florida, the Bulls were more of a grind-it-out unit. They averaged 66.0 points per game, ranking 158th nationally, while their defense held opponents to 61.6 points per night, the 105th-best mark in college hoops. Their scoring output barely eclipsed the defensive standard set by Fairfield, managing just 11 points more than what the Stags typically surrendered.

From deep, South Florida's approach was more conservative, they hit 5.3 triples per game, ranking 248th in the country, but shot a respectable 34.0% from three-point land, the 67th-best mark overall.