- Premier League agent fees spending revealed
- FA have published the figures
- Manchester City highest spenders at £51m
WHAT HAPPENED? In the last two transfer windows, English clubs have outspent the rest of Europe by a long way. But one element of the transfer market we don't often get an insight into is the role of agents. However, that's changed with the release of new figures outlining how much each Premier League club has spent on agent fees since February 2022. And despite Chelsea's dramatic splashing of cash in the past two windows, the Blues aren't top of the list. The club that has spent the most on agent fees in the last year is Manchester City.
|Club
|Net total paid to agents/intermediaries (£)
|1
|Manchester City
|51,563,571
|2
|Chelsea
|43,160,072
|3
|Liverpool
|33,691,782
|4
|Manchester United
|24,726,374
|5
|Arsenal
|16,749,072
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16,137,103
|7
|Aston Villa
|15,623,203
|8
|Leeds United
|15,310,814
|9
|Everton
|13,542,845
|10
|West Ham United
|12,030,438
|11
|Newcastle United
|10,784,029
|12
|Leicester City
|10,282,967
|13
|Crystal Palace
|9,796,296
|14
|Fulham
|8,758,854
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8,583,317
|16
|Southampton
|6,319,675
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6,186,765
|18
|Brentford
|5,560,192
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|5,058,871
|20
|Nottingham Forest
|4,353,186
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The huge role played by agents in modern football is a point of contention for many within the game, but it's something that's unlikely to change any time soon. This data details just how much money English clubs are spending on agent fees; according to the figures, last season's champions Manchester City spent a net total of over £51m on agent fees in the last year, closely followed by Chelsea's £43m. The smallest Premier League outlay came from Nottingham Forest, who spent 4,353,186 — given that the club have signed 30 players since getting promoted from the Championship last season, this might come as a surprise!
WHAT NEXT FOR HIGH SPENDERS MANCHESTER CITY? The club's billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour has invested heavily since completing his takeover in September 2008. In order to secure the signings of world-class players like Erling Haaland, these kinds of agent fees are standard practice. And as they continue to seek league titles and European trophies, those big money transfers aren't going to be slowing down any time soon.