FA confirms NO action against assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis for Andy Robertson elbow incident

Constantine Hatzidakis will not be sanctioned for his elbow on Andy Robertson but has apologised to the Liverpool defender.

Hatzidakis and Robertson clashed at Anfield

FA investigated spat between duo

Assistant referee cleared

WHAT HAPPENED? The Football Association has confirmed there will be no further action against the assistant referee following an investigation into the incident which saw Hatzidakis appear to elbow Robertson at half-time of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal. The PGMOL had previously announced that Hatzidakis would not be appointed to any fixtures while the review was taking place, but the FA has now cleared the match official.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in relation to the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis, and we will be taking no further action," read an FA statement. "Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and the PGMOL, as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hatzidakis has also spoken out about the incident and revealed he has spoken to Robertson since the game and apologised to the Liverpool defender.

"I fully assisted The FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation," he said. "It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised. I look forward to returning to officiating matches.”

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in Premier League action on Monday against Leeds United at Elland Road.