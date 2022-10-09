FA to investigate Arsenal vs Liverpool incident that saw referee consult Arteta and Klopp

The Football Association (FA) are looking into an incident between Arsenal and Liverpool players during Sunday's thrilling clash at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates

Tempers flared after Arsenal were awarded a penalty

FA have been made aware of an alleged incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Players from both sides clashed following referee Michael Oliver's decision to award Arsenal a late penalty, which Bukayo Saka converted to give the hosts a 3-2 victory. Tempers continued to fray as the game wore on, leading to Oliver running over to the touchline to talk to both Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that Oliver made both managers aware of comments one player was alleged to have said to another during the flare-up, which saw players from both sides having to be pulled apart. Oliver then also spoke to the fourth official, Andy Madley, who took down some notes about the incident.

WHAT THEY SAID: The FA have released a statement, saying that they will now be looking into what happened. An FA spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are in Europa League action on Thursday night. They travel to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt.