FA Cup 2023-24: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Ryan Kelly
20230108 FA Cup trophyGetty Images
Everything you need to know about the 2023-24 FA Cup, round by round.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup football competition in the world and it is back for the 143rd edition in 2023-24.

Manchester City are defending champions and Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to retain their title, but there is always a chance of a giant-killing upset along the perilous path to glory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2023-24 FA Cup, with a round-by-round breakdown of the draws, fixtures and results.

FA Cup 2023-24 second round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday November 5 at 2:30pm GMT live on ITV1.

FA Cup 2023-24 first round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the first round of the 2023-24 FA Cup was held on October 15, 2023.

Among the fixtures to look out for are Crewe Alexandra versus one-time FA Cup winners Derby County, while two-time winners Portsmouth have been paired with Chesterfield.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be keen observers as Wrexham take on Mansfield Town, while Tyson Fury's beloved Morecambe were drawn against Lincoln City.

You can see the full draw below. Note that fixture dates are subject to change.

DateFixture
Nov 3Sheppey United 1-4 Walsall
Nov 3Barnsley 3-3 Horsham
Nov 4Northampton Town vs Barrow
Nov 4Curzon Ashton vs Barnet
Nov 4Alfreton Town vs Worthing
Nov 4Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors
Nov 4Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic
Nov 4Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United
Nov 4Hereford vs Gillingham
Nov 4Oxford United vs Maidenhead United
Nov 4Newport County vs Oldham Athletic
Nov 4Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town
Nov 4Marine vs Harrogate Town
Nov 4Port Vale vs Burton Albion
Nov 4Peterborough United vs Salford City
Nov 4Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood
Nov 4Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Nov 4Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United
Nov 4Bristol Rovers vs Whitby Town
Nov 4Lincoln City vs Morecambe
Nov 4Sutton vs Fylde
Nov 4Reading vs MK Dons
Nov 4Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
Nov 4Chester vs York City
Nov 4Scarborough Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers
Nov 4Notts County vs Crawley Town
Nov 4Stockport County vs Worksop Town
Nov 4Yeovil Town vs Gateshead
Nov 4Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers
Nov 4Chesham United vs Maidstone United
Nov 4Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town
Nov 4Cambridge United vs Bracknell Town
Nov 4Ramsgate vs Woking
Nov 4Bromley vs Blackpool
Nov 4Mansfield Town vs Wrexham
Nov 5Chesterfield vs Portsmouth
Nov 5Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood Town
Nov 5Slough Town vs Grimsby Town
Nov 5Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County
Nov 5Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills

Replays

DateFixture
Nov 13Horsham vs Barnsley

FA Cup 2023-24 live stream, TV channels & where to watch

CountryTV channelLive stream
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
United StatesESPNESPN+

In the United Kingdom, FA Cup games are broadcasted on BBC and ITV networks, which are free-to-air channels.

ESPN has the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the United States, with a selection of games available to watch on ESPN or stream on ESPN+.

FA Cup 2023-24 round dates & schedule

RoundDate(s)Winner prize moneyLoser prize money
First roundNov 4, 2023£41,000None
Second roundDec 2, 2023£67,000None
Third roundJan 6, 2024£105,000None
Fourth roundJan 27, 2024£120,000None
Fifth roundFeb 28, 2024£225,000None
Quarter-finalMar 16, 2024£450,000None
Semi-finalApr 20, 2024£1,000,000£500,000
FinalMay 25, 2024£2,000,000£1,000,000

The 2023-24 FA Cup began on August 4, 2023, with the qualifying rounds. First-round proper matches were scheduled to kick off on November 4.

Premier League and Championship teams enter in the third round, with those games set to take place on the weekend of January 6, 2024.

The 2023-24 FA Cup final is set for May 25, 2024.

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Manchester City defeated Manchester United in the final of the 2022-23 FA Cup to secure the trophy for the seventh time in their history.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan were the difference in a 2-1 victory, with United only managing one goal, a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

