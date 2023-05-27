Explained: The bizarre reason why Real Madrid & Barcelona can't use 'El Clasico' in rights dispute with La Liga

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been banned from using the iconic term 'El Clasico' when describing their fixtures - but why?

WHAT HAPPENED? Real and Barca have been dealt a blow by the legal ruling, which now denies them the ability to promote their fixtures against each other by using the term. El Clasico remains one of the most iconic phrases when it comes to European football, but neither club will be able to use the term, as per Revelo.

WHY HAS THE RULING BEEN MADE? The Patent and Trademark Office in Spain have claimed that there is a risk of confusion between Real and Barca using the term, and the term already established by La Liga. The league refer to the game as "ElClasico", and the office have argued that term is already too well established.

WHAT THEY SAID: Forbes reports that the office making the ruling argues that the two clubs trademarking El Clasico would lead to an association between that, and La Liga's long-standing trademark, hence their denial.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real and Barca will now have to decide whether to make an appeal, with the clubs regularly playing each other and using El Clasico to promote the games. Indeed, this season, the two clubs have played each other five times - in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey - and also played each other in pre-season in Las Vegas.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BARCA AND REAL? The curtain will come down on the Spanish top-flight season next week, with two games left to play. Barcelona have won La Liga, but Real have yet to confirm their second-placed finish, as they are only one point ahead of Atletico.