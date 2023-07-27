Explained: How PSG have complicated Bayern's move for Tottenham captain Harry Kane

Harry Kane Tottenham July 2023Getty
Paris Saint-Germain have complicated Bayern Munich's move for Tottenham captain Harry Kane.

  • Kane linked with Bayern
  • Two bids tabled already
  • PSG also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern are set to negotiate with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy this week as they attempt to prise Kane away from the north London club this summer, according to The Guardian. They have seen two bids rejected already and reports have claimed that Kane has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga giants.

WHY ARE PSG COMPLICATING THINGS? Per the report, PSG have made it clear they are willing to outbid any club who try to sign Kane this summer. However, the England international has no interest in moving to France. Still, it is likely to artificially inflate Kane's asking price, with Levy expected to take full advantage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are poised to send a delegation to London to speak with Levy and are ready to make a bid worth €100m (£85m/$110m) for Kane, and the club believe that he wants to join. However, it remains to be seen if Levy will be moved by such an offer.

WHAT'S NEXT? Spurs have completed their tour of Asia so there may be room for more negotiations imminently.

