Everton vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Southampton on TV in the UK and U.S and India

Everton will take on Southampton in a battle to get out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Only three points separate the Toffees from rock-bottom Saints in the league standings and both sides will treat this fixture as a must-win clash. Frank Lampard's team are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions and will be desperate for points against an opponent who has tasted success in recent matches.

Southampton's league form has been woeful, with the Saints lying at the bottom of the Premier League table. However, they will take confidence from their progress in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The Saints delivered a shock result when they stunned Manchester City 2-0 in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup in their previous outing.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Everton vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Southampton Date: January 14, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Goodison Park

How to watch Everton vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the match can be watched live on NBC Sports, Universo and USA Network.

The game between Everton and Southampton is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match can be streamed on Hotstar in India.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NBC Sports, Universo, USA Network NBC Sports app UK N/A N/A India N/A Hotstar

Everton squad and team news

Alex Iwobi has joined Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and James Garner in the medical room for Everton and they all remain unavailable for selection.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Maupay, Simms

Southampton squad and team news

Southampton will continue to be without Armel Bella-Kotchap, Stuart Armstrong and Juan Larios who remain sidelined due to injuries. Alex McCarthy and former Everton forward Theo Walcott are also doubtful for the game.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Diallo, Lavia; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Adams