Everton vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everton take on Bournemouth in a must-win Premier League clash on Sunday at Goodison Park.
The Toffees cannot afford to lose this clash if they want stay afloat in the top division. They currently have a two-point lead over 18th-placed Leicester City.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, will aim to finish their season on a high with a win on Sunday. They are currently 15th on the league table with 39 points from 37 games.
Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11.30 EDT
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
For viewers in the United States, the match will kick off at 11.30am EDT at Goodison Park.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson, who were forced to leave the pitch with an injury against Wolves in the last gameweek, have been ruled out of action ahead of Everton's final game. In Calvert-Lewin's absence, Demarai Gray is likely to start upfront.
Besides these two players, Sean Dyche will also miss his captain Seamus Coleman's service due to a knock.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Garner, Keane, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Gray
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi
|Forwards:
|Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil
Bournemouth team news
Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas will miss the clash against Everton due to injury problems while Philip Billing and Hamed Traore will be back in the matchday squad after missing out against Manchester United last week.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Vina; Cook, Lerma, Brooks; Christie, Solanke, Ouattara
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neto, Travers, Randolph
|Defenders:
|Senesi, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Stephens, Vina, Zemura, Stacey, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Lerma, Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Brooks
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Moore, Ouattara, Anthony
Head-to-Head Record
Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Bournemouth have won on four occasions while Everton won just once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/11/2022
|Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
|Premier League
|9/11/2022
|Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
|Carabao Cup
|26/7/2020
|Everton 1-3 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|15/9/2019
|Bournemouth 3-1 Everton
|Premier League
|13/1/2019
|Everton 2-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League