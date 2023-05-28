This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Everton vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ritabrata Banerjee
Everton
Bournemouth
Dwight McNeil Everton 2022-23Getty
Premier League Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton take on Bournemouth in a must-win Premier League clash on Sunday at Goodison Park.

The Toffees cannot afford to lose this clash if they want stay afloat in the top division. They currently have a two-point lead over 18th-placed Leicester City.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will aim to finish their season on a high with a win on Sunday. They are currently 15th on the league table with 39 points from 37 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date:May 28, 2023
Kick-off time:11.30 EDT
Venue:Goodison Park

For viewers in the United States, the match will kick off at 11.30am EDT at Goodison Park.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sling TV as well as fuboTV and Peacock. Alternatively, viewers call also tune in here.

Gary O'Neil Bournemouth 2022-23Getty

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson, who were forced to leave the pitch with an injury against Wolves in the last gameweek, have been ruled out of action ahead of Everton's final game. In Calvert-Lewin's absence, Demarai Gray is likely to start upfront.

Besides these two players, Sean Dyche will also miss his captain Seamus Coleman's service due to a knock.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Garner, Keane, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Gray

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
Defenders:Tarkowski, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko
Midfielders:Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi
Forwards:Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

Bournemouth team news

Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas will miss the clash against Everton due to injury problems while Philip Billing and Hamed Traore will be back in the matchday squad after missing out against Manchester United last week.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Vina; Cook, Lerma, Brooks; Christie, Solanke, Ouattara

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto, Travers, Randolph
Defenders:Senesi, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Stephens, Vina, Zemura, Stacey, Smith
Midfielders:Lerma, Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Brooks
Forwards:Solanke, Moore, Ouattara, Anthony

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Bournemouth have won on four occasions while Everton won just once.

DateMatchCompetition
12/11/2022Bournemouth 3-0 EvertonPremier League
9/11/2022Bournemouth 4-1 EvertonCarabao Cup
26/7/2020Everton 1-3 BournemouthPremier League
15/9/2019Bournemouth 3-1 EvertonPremier League
13/1/2019Everton 2-0 BournemouthPremier League

