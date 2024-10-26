How to watch today's Everton vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton are set to play hosts to Fulham in Saturday's Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

While the Toffees aim to extend their unbeaten run to five games after a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town last weekend, Fulham will look to return to winning ways following back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Aston Villa in their last two outings.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Everton and Fulham will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Everton vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET Venue: Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Fulham will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Tim Iroegbunam, Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja and James Garner are all on the mend from their respective concerns.

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jesper Lindstrom are likely to be included in the matchday squad after recovering from a thigh injury and illness respectively.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will start upfront, supported by Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Begovic Defenders: Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Young, Branthwaite, Coleman Midfielders: Mangala, Doucoure, Gueye Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Lindstrom

Fulham team news

While Sasa Lukic and Timothy Castagne remain sidelined with shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively, Jorge Cuenca and Carlos Vinicius are touch-and-goes due to their own issues.

Joachim Andersen will be suspended following his sending-off against Villa, so Issa Diop is in line to partner Calvin Bassey in the middle.

It will be between Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez to lead the line, with Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi all likely to feature in the final third.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Diop, Robinson Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Vinicius, Nelson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Everton and Fulham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 30, 2024 Fulham 0-0 Everton Premier League December 19, 2023 Everton 1-1 (6-7 pen.) Fulham Carabao Cup August 12, 2023 Everton 0-1 Fulham Premier League April 15, 2023 Everton 1-3 Fulham Premier League October 29, 2022 Fulham 0-0 Everton Premier League

