Europa League and out? Jose Mourinho's future at Roma could hinge on European final amid interest from PSG

Jose Mourinho will definitely take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager if he wins the Europa League with Roma on Wednesday, according to a report.

Mourinho linked with PSG

Roma compete in Europa League final

Coach to leave if they win, report claims

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese coach will bow out at Roma if he delivers a second-straight continental title, UOL claims. However, failing to claim the Europa League title will not guarantee that he will stay in the Italian capital and he could still head to France either way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has emerged as PSG's favoured candidate to replaced Christophe Galtier this summer. It has been reported that the Ligue 1 champions are set to sack Galtier at the end of the season, though the coach insists he deserves another season at the helm.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mourinho's future has been the subject of speculation for some time. The 60-year-old said recently that he has already told the Roma squad what he will do, but has refrained from announcing it publicly.

"I haven’t spoken with any other club as things stand. There are no negotiations," he said. "I told the truth [on future] to my team — but it’s something that stays between me and the team. They know what I will do."

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? The ex-Real Madrid boss will attempt to win the Europa League with Roma on Wednesday when they take on Sevilla in the final.