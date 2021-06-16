The Finnish players showed their support for the Denmark midfielder by wearing t-shirts wishing him well ahead of the match in Saint Petersburg

Finland coach Markku Kanerva has praised his players for their display of support for Christian Eriksen.

The Finland players wore t-shirts bearing the message "Get well, Christian" ahead of their Euro 2020 match against Russia on Wednesday.

Kanerva revealed that the players wanted to show their support for the Denmark star, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during their opening game of the tournament against the Finns in Copenhagen.

What has been said?

"We had a discussion with the captains. They suggested it and I supported it," the coach told reporters after their 1-0 defeat against Russia on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the responsible people who made this possible at short notice. This tells a story about the nature of the players."

How did the game go?

Russia secured a vital three points by beating Finland 1-0 in the Group B clash.

Aleksey Miranchuk made the difference with a goal just before half-time. He received a pass from Artem Dzyuba and cut inside before sending the ball curling into the top corner.

Finland thought they had struck the net in the opening minutes of the game, but Joel Pohjanpalo's goal was ruled ruled offside following a VAR check.

Kanerva was happy with his team's performance and is hopeful of a good result against Belgium to send them through to the next round.

"We would've deserved at least one point today. Belgium will be a very strong opponent, but the team has shown that we can make dreams come true," he said.

“We defended well and going forward we improved on our display against Denmark. We didn’t manage to score but we had good situations: some shots that went narrowly wide, others were blocked. It was a really close game.”

Finland player Paulus Arajuuri says having the goal chalked off affected his team, saying: "I don’t know how far Joel was offside, but it was so close. It’s all about fine margins, and today they didn’t go our way. It gives you a huge energy boost when you score. And when it’s ruled out, it takes a lot of energy out of you, too."

Cherchesov happy for Miranchuk

Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov says he is happy with the way Miranchuk has developed in the last year, as the Atalanta player stepped up to earn their first win of the competition.

"When I was talking to him about his move to Atalanta I said that I support it. It was a big step for his career and for him as a player and person," he said.

"He has always been a good player but he had to develop as a person and get out of his comfort zone. We are very happy with his progress. We are not trying to force anything. We hope that he'll become one of the leaders at Atalanta next season."

