Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fourth-placed Estudiantes are set to host third-placed San Lorenzo in the Argentina Primera Division on Wednesday at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi.

The home side have been impressive in the league with 15 wins out of 20 matches, however, they have failed to win any of their last two league games.

San Lorenzo, on the other hand, haven't lost in their previous three matches and will look to rely on their strong defence again to prevent their opponents from leapfrogging them into third place.

Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date: June 21 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi

The match between Estudiantes and San Lorenzo will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi.

How to watch Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fanatiz and available to stream live online through Paramount+ and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes will be without Pablo Piatti for this game, with the winger suffering from a cruciate ligament injury which will rule him out until the end of this year.

They are likely to field a 4-3-3 starting lineup which has served them well throughout the season, despite their current winless streak.

Estudiantes possible XI: Andujar; Godboy, Lollo, Romero, Benedetti; Guasone, Rodriguez, Zuqui; Rollheiser, Sosa; Carrillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andujar, Sappa Defenders: Godoy, Munoz, Romero, Mas, Mancuso, Benedetti, Guasone, Lollo, Nunez Midfielders: Ascacibar, Sosa, Rodriguez, Rollheiser, Zuqui, Veron, Zapiola, Godoy Forwards: Boselli, Pellegrino, Mendez, Carillo

San Lorenzo team news

The only injury issue for San Lorenzo heading into this match is the absence of Jeremias Jenas, who is out injured with a knee problem.

San Lorenzo possible XI: Batalla; Perez, Gattoni, Campi; Giay, Sanchez, Braida, Barrios; Vombergar, Bareiro, Cerutti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Batalla, Altamirano Defenders: Perez, Sanchez, Gattoni, Calcaterra, Campi, G. Hernandez, Herrera, Lujan, Silva, Giay Midfielders: Elias, Maroni, Barrios, Insaurralde, Martegani, Peruzzi, Irala, Forwards: Blandi, Bareiro, Vombergar, Leguizamon, Perea, Goyenche

Head-to-Head Record

Estudiantes and San Lorenzo have faced one another 45 times with the latter claiming the bragging rights with 18 wins.

In their last five matches, San Lorenzo have won twice, while Estudiantes have won once, with two draws between both sides.

Date Match Competition 08/07/2022 San Lorenzo 0-0 Estudiantes Argentina Primera Division 01/27/2022 Estudiantes 1-2 San Lorenzo Friendly 08/26/2021 Estudiantes 2-0 San Lorenzo Argentina Primera Division 03/29/2021 Estudiantes 0-2 San Lorenzo Argentina Primera Division 12/01/2020 Estudiantes 0-0 San Lorenzo Argentina Primera Division

