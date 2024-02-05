This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Estudiantes vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Estudiantes Racing Copa de la Liga 2024Getty
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will aim to make it three straight wins in Liga Profesional Argentina when they welcome Racing Club to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Monday.

Los Pincharratas picked up solitary-goal wins against Belgrano and Union, while La Academia bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Union with a 3-0 victory over Tigre the last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Estudiantes vs Racing Club kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 5, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Racing Club will be played at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata, Argentina.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Monday, February 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Estudiantes vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online through Paramount+, Fanatiz and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

A muscle injury is set to keep forward Guido Carrillo out of action for a few weeks, while Santos Laguna loanee Javier Correa assumes the attacking mantle alongside Javier Altamirano and Alexis Castillo Manyoma.

Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, Flores, Romero, Benedetti; Zuqui, Perez, Ascacibar; Altamirano, Correa, Castillo Manyoma

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mansilla, Iacovich, Zozaya
Defenders:Romero, F. Fernandez, Flores, Lollo, G. Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Meza, Mancuso
Midfielders:Ascacibar, Perez, Zuqui, Kociubinski, Atum, N. Benedetti, Altamirano, Zapiola, Castillo Manyoma, Cetre
Forwards:Sosa, Mendez, Correa, Moreno, Naya, Piatti

Racing Club team news

Racing coach Gustavo Costas will not be able to call upon the services of Leonardo Sigali, Johan Carbonero, Nazareno Colombo and Fernando Prado through injuries.

In attack, Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero supports the attacking duo of Adrian Martinez and Roger Martinez.

Racing Club possible XI: Arias; Rubio, Sosa, Garcia; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; A. Martinez, R. Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cambeses, Arias
Defenders:Di Cesare, Conti, Garvia Basso, Quiros, Rojas, Martirena, Mura, Rubio, Pillud
Midfielders:Sosa, Zuculini, Nardoni, Miranda, Almendra, Rodriguez, Quintero, Gomez, Solari
Forwards:A. Martinez, R. Martinez, Salas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Estudiantes and Racing Club across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 3, 2023Racing Club 2-1 EstudiantesLiga Profesional Argentina
July 8, 2023Estudiantes 0-0 Racing ClubLiga Profesional Argentina
September 9, 2022Estudiantes 1-0 Racing ClubLiga Profesional Argentina
October 3, 2021Racing Club 1-1 EstudiantesLiga Profesional Argentina
February 28, 2021Estudiantes 0-0 Racing ClubLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

