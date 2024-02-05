Estudiantes vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estudiantes will aim to make it three straight wins in Liga Profesional Argentina when they welcome Racing Club to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Monday.
Los Pincharratas picked up solitary-goal wins against Belgrano and Union, while La Academia bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Union with a 3-0 victory over Tigre the last time out.
Estudiantes vs Racing Club kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi
The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Racing Club will be played at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata, Argentina.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Monday, February 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch Estudiantes vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online through Paramount+, Fanatiz and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Team news & squads
Estudiantes team news
A muscle injury is set to keep forward Guido Carrillo out of action for a few weeks, while Santos Laguna loanee Javier Correa assumes the attacking mantle alongside Javier Altamirano and Alexis Castillo Manyoma.
Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, Flores, Romero, Benedetti; Zuqui, Perez, Ascacibar; Altamirano, Correa, Castillo Manyoma
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mansilla, Iacovich, Zozaya
|Defenders:
|Romero, F. Fernandez, Flores, Lollo, G. Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Meza, Mancuso
|Midfielders:
|Ascacibar, Perez, Zuqui, Kociubinski, Atum, N. Benedetti, Altamirano, Zapiola, Castillo Manyoma, Cetre
|Forwards:
|Sosa, Mendez, Correa, Moreno, Naya, Piatti
Racing Club team news
Racing coach Gustavo Costas will not be able to call upon the services of Leonardo Sigali, Johan Carbonero, Nazareno Colombo and Fernando Prado through injuries.
In attack, Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero supports the attacking duo of Adrian Martinez and Roger Martinez.
Racing Club possible XI: Arias; Rubio, Sosa, Garcia; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; A. Martinez, R. Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cambeses, Arias
|Defenders:
|Di Cesare, Conti, Garvia Basso, Quiros, Rojas, Martirena, Mura, Rubio, Pillud
|Midfielders:
|Sosa, Zuculini, Nardoni, Miranda, Almendra, Rodriguez, Quintero, Gomez, Solari
|Forwards:
|A. Martinez, R. Martinez, Salas
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Estudiantes and Racing Club across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 3, 2023
|Racing Club 2-1 Estudiantes
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|July 8, 2023
|Estudiantes 0-0 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|September 9, 2022
|Estudiantes 1-0 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|October 3, 2021
|Racing Club 1-1 Estudiantes
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|February 28, 2021
|Estudiantes 0-0 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional Argentina