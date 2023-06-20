Estonia vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Estonia and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium will be meeting familiar opponent Estonia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday.

In European Championship and World Cup qualifiers combined, Estonia have managed to beat Belgium just once out of the eight times they have met in the same group so far.

Das Team will be looking to return to winning ways after the 1-1 draw with Austria at the weekend. Whereas Thomas Haberli's men are eyeing their first win in Group F, but have responded to their opening 2-1 loss at Austria with a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan.

Estonia vs Belgium kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: A. Le Coq Arena

The Euro 2024 qualification game between Estonia and Belgium is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia.

It will kick off at 2:45pm EDT in the United States.

How to watch Estonia vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on fuboTV, ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus for viewers in the US. If you can't watch the game, GOAL will provide live scores throughout.

Team news & squads

Estonia team news

Estonia boss Haberli would be expected to stick with the same XI, with his side scoring in both of their European Championship qualification games so far.

The team's skipper is the 38-year-old Flora midfielder Konstantin Vassiljev, who will make his 152nd appearance in his national team colours.

Estonia possible XI: Hein; Peetson, Mets, Kuusk; Lukka, Miller, Kait, Vassiljev, Sinyavskiy; Anier, Sappinen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Igonen, Hein, Vallner Defenders: Kuusk, Lukka, Peetson, Lilander, Mets, Baranov, Teniste, Tur Midfielders: Kait, Shein, Tunjov, Vetkal, Ojamaa, Vassiljev, Miller, Sinyavskiy, Poom Forwards: Anier, Sorga, Sappinen, Reinkort

Belgium team news

On the other hand, despite the tension between Thibaut Courtois and Belgium manager Domenico Tadesco over the former's captaincy snub, the goalkeeper will be expected to start in between the sticks.

Tadesco may also look to welcome Aster Vranckx in the XI after the Milan midfielder's debut off the bench against Austria.

And up front, Romelu Lukaku could be joined by Lens forward Loi Openda.

Belgium possible XI: Courtois; Faes, Bornauw, Theate; Castagne, Vranckx, Tielemans, Vanaken, Carrasco; Openda, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bodart, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Bornauw, Theate, Faes, Al-Dakhil, Castagne, Vertonghen Midfielders: Vranckx, Tielemans, Carrasco, Ndayishimiye, Deman, Mangala, Vanaken, Saelemaekers Forwards: Doku, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Bakayoko, Batshuayi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 14, 2021 Belgium 3-1 Estonia World Cup qualifiers September 3, 2021 Estonia 2-5 Belgium World Cup qualifiers June 10, 2017 Estonia 0-2 Belgium World Cup qualifiers November 14, 2016 Belgium 8-1 Estonia World Cup qualifiers October 15, 2009 Estonia 2-0 Belgium World Cup qualifiers

