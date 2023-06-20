Estonia vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Belgium will be meeting familiar opponent Estonia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday.
In European Championship and World Cup qualifiers combined, Estonia have managed to beat Belgium just once out of the eight times they have met in the same group so far.
Das Team will be looking to return to winning ways after the 1-1 draw with Austria at the weekend. Whereas Thomas Haberli's men are eyeing their first win in Group F, but have responded to their opening 2-1 loss at Austria with a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Estonia vs Belgium kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45pm EDT
|Venue:
|A. Le Coq Arena
The Euro 2024 qualification game between Estonia and Belgium is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia.
It will kick off at 2:45pm EDT in the United States.
How to watch Estonia vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|ViX+
|Watch here
|Fox Soccer Plus
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on fuboTV, ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus for viewers in the US. If you can't watch the game, GOAL will provide live scores throughout.
Team news & squads
Estonia team news
Estonia boss Haberli would be expected to stick with the same XI, with his side scoring in both of their European Championship qualification games so far.
The team's skipper is the 38-year-old Flora midfielder Konstantin Vassiljev, who will make his 152nd appearance in his national team colours.
Estonia possible XI: Hein; Peetson, Mets, Kuusk; Lukka, Miller, Kait, Vassiljev, Sinyavskiy; Anier, Sappinen
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Igonen, Hein, Vallner
|Defenders:
|Kuusk, Lukka, Peetson, Lilander, Mets, Baranov, Teniste, Tur
|Midfielders:
|Kait, Shein, Tunjov, Vetkal, Ojamaa, Vassiljev, Miller, Sinyavskiy, Poom
|Forwards:
|Anier, Sorga, Sappinen, Reinkort
Belgium team news
On the other hand, despite the tension between Thibaut Courtois and Belgium manager Domenico Tadesco over the former's captaincy snub, the goalkeeper will be expected to start in between the sticks.
Tadesco may also look to welcome Aster Vranckx in the XI after the Milan midfielder's debut off the bench against Austria.
And up front, Romelu Lukaku could be joined by Lens forward Loi Openda.
Belgium possible XI: Courtois; Faes, Bornauw, Theate; Castagne, Vranckx, Tielemans, Vanaken, Carrasco; Openda, Lukaku
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bodart, Sels, Kaminski
|Defenders:
|Bornauw, Theate, Faes, Al-Dakhil, Castagne, Vertonghen
|Midfielders:
|Vranckx, Tielemans, Carrasco, Ndayishimiye, Deman, Mangala, Vanaken, Saelemaekers
|Forwards:
|Doku, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Bakayoko, Batshuayi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 14, 2021
|Belgium 3-1 Estonia
|World Cup qualifiers
|September 3, 2021
|Estonia 2-5 Belgium
|World Cup qualifiers
|June 10, 2017
|Estonia 0-2 Belgium
|World Cup qualifiers
|November 14, 2016
|Belgium 8-1 Estonia
|World Cup qualifiers
|October 15, 2009
|Estonia 2-0 Belgium
|World Cup qualifiers