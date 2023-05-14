Espanyol vs Barcelona: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga leaders Barcelona are all set to visit the RCDE stadium to face rivals Espanyol in the Catalan Derby on Sunday.

Barcelona are just one win away from being crowned La Liga champions for the 27th time in the club's history. It will also be the second title for the club in the Xavi era after the Supercoppa de Espana trophy, which they won earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are currently 19th on the league table and could get relegated this season as they have only 31 points from 33 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Espanyol vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: RCDE Stadium

The Catalan derby is set to be played at the RCDE Stadium. The game will kick off at 3pm ET in the US.

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and will be available to stream live online here.

Team news & squads

Espanyol team news

The only player missing from the Espanyol squad ahead of the derby is Jose Gragera, who has a muscle problem.

Martin Braithwaite is back in the squad from his suspension and is ready to start against his former club.

Espanyol probable XI: Pacheco; Gil, Montes, Gomez, Cabrera, Olivan; Puado, Suarez, Darder, Braithwaite; Joselu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pacheco, Fernandez, Garcia Defenders: Montes, Cabrera, Calero, S. Gomez, Pierre-Gabriel, Gil, Vidal, El Hilali, Sanchez Midfielders: Souza, Darder, Exposito, Suarez Forwards: Puado, Melamed, Lazo, Joselu, Braithwaite

Barcelona team news

There are no injury concerns Xavi ahead of the important clash against rivals Espanyol. Sergio Roberto is back in the squad after suffering a hamstring injury. Gavi and Raphinha had picked up minor injuries against Osasuna in their last game but the duo is fit to play.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders: Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders: Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi, Torre Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona have beaten their rivals twice in their last five meeting while the remaining three matches ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 31/12/2022 Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol La Liga 14/2/2022 Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona La Liga 21/11/2021 Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol La Liga 9/7/2020 Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol La Liga 5/1/2020 Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona La Liga

