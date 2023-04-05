'Error of judgment' - FA deletes strange Barbie tweet about Women's Super League players

Dan Bernstein
|
Sam Kerr Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
Women's Super LeagueChelseaUEFA Women's Champions LeagueWomen's football

The FA has apologised for a now-deleted tweet comparing Women's Super League stars to Barbie dolls on Wednesday.

  • FA tries too join in on trending meme
  • Makes Barbie-themed WSL player graphics
  • Tweet taken down after backlash

WHAT HAPPENED? The tweet included graphics featuring several WSL stars, including Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Manchester City's Bunny Shaw. It was captioned "these Barbies are #BarclaysWSL icons” and was based off a trending meme format tied to a new Barbie movie coming out over the summer.

On each individual picture, there was a text overlay comparing the players to Barbie dolls. For example, the one for Bunny Shaw read "this Barbie is a Bunny".

WHAT THEY SAID: “It was an error of judgment and it has been deleted," wrote the FA in a statement to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Considering the thrilling on-field action in women's football of late - including a breathtaking Champions League clash between Chelsea and Lyon - the FA may consider focusing more on the run-in of the 2022-23 season.