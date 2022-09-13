What is Erling Haaland's FIFA 23 rating? Man City star's stats revealed

GOAL takes a look at how the Man City and Norway icon's attributes break down, including his pace and dribbling stats.

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form since his £51 million ($63m) move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City. After proving his mettle in Germany, where he scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Dortmund across all competitions, he is already breaking records in the Premier League.

Having scored 10 goals in his first six Premier League appearances he has already become the quickest player in the league's history to reach that number. His goal scoring exploits continue in the Champions League as well, having scored a brace against Sevilla on the opening matchday.

Haaland is touted to be a future Ballon d'Or winner and his exploits with City reconfirm that the Norwegian will get his hands on that coveted prize, sooner than later, if he continues in this fashion. He happens to be one of the top rated players after EA Sports revealed his rating on FIFA 23 ahead of the game's official release date on September 30.

So what is Haaland's FIFA 23 rating? GOAL takes a look at the breakdown plus his rating history.

What is Erling Haaland's FIFA 23 rating?

Haaland has an overall rating of 88 on FIFA 23. His ratings have not changed from FIFA 22 and remains a few points behind the leaders in - Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, who lead the way with 91.

Haaland boasts a phenomenal shots rating of 91 and a pace rating of 89. He has the potential to grow exponentially and break the 95-point barrier if used to the fullest.

You can find Haaland's FIFA 23 ratings in more detail below.

Stat Rating PAC 89 SHO 91 PAS 65 DRI 80 DEF 49 PHY 87 OVR 88

Erling Haaland's FIFA rating history

Haaland was rated a meagre 58 in FIFA 18. Back in the day, he used to ply his trade for Molde FK and had a 2-star skill moves rating. In the next edition he got a major boost and was rated 67 overall, a leap of nine points.

Game Rating FIFA 18 58 FIFA 19 67 FIFA 20 80 FIFA 21 87 FIFA 22 88 FIFA 23 88

In FIFA 20, he got another shot in the arm and touched the 80 mark, a jump of 13 points. Whereas, in FIFA 21, he got another major update which helped him increase his rating to 87. In the two subsequent editions he has been rated 88; the highest ever in his career.

More FIFA 23 news & updates