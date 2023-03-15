Erik ten Hag snipes at Arsenal as he bemoans Man Utd's injury woes - but statement ignores fitness nightmares of other rivals

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested Arsenal have been lucky with their fitness this season while expressing frustration at his own woes.

Man Utd have been ravaged by injuries

Varane, Sancho & Antony among those to miss time

Ten Hag compares situation to Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach, speaking before a Europa League game against Real Betis, said Manchester United have struggled to find a rhythm because of top players spending time on the sidelines. This week, Alejandro Garnacho was revealed to have suffered a serious injury, and many others have also been sidelined.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When you see all season we have had some setbacks, every time we've dealt with it,” Ten Hag told reporters. “It's about the players who are available and every time there's a team on the pitch who deals with it. In just one game we had the squad available totally and I was able to pick my team, from a tactical approach, perfectly - that was against Manchester City at home this season. Every other time it's been one player suspended, injured, or unavailable through illness.

“We have to deal with it well but Arsenal, all the time their squad is totally available.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag neglected to mention that Arsenal have been without Gabriel Jesus for almost half the season, while Emile Smith Rowe has barely been able to feature.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea have each had horrid luck with injuries, with crises arguably even worse than the Red Devils. The Reds have sorely missed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Thiago for long stretches, and the Blues have been without N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James for extended periods.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils play Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday before an FA Cup quarter-final game against Fulham on Sunday.