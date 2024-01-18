Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau will be looking to register their first win at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when the two nations face off on Thursday.

The National Thunder were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria, while Djurtus suffered a 2-0 loss at the hand of Ivory Coast in their respective tournament openers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on January 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo (with a free 7-day trial), Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Equatorial Guinea team news

Iban Salvador, who scored the opener against Nigeria, will continue to support Emilio Nsue in attack.

Meanwhile, midfielder Federico Bikoro is two appearances away from 50 international caps.

Equatorial Guinea possible XI: Owono; Ndong, Coco, Orozco, Akapo; Ganet, Bikoro; J. Buyla, Machin, Salvador; E. Nsue.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Owono, Embela, Sapunga Defenders: Senra, Anieboh, Elo, Ndong, C. Ondo, Akapo, Coco, Obiang, H. Buyla Midfielders: Bikoro, Salvador, Machin, J. Buyla, Balboa, Eneme, Ganet, F. Nsue Forwards: Obama, E. Nsue, Miranda, Ela, Nlavo, J. Ondo, Siafa

Guinea-Bissau team news

Goalkeeper Jonas Mendes may once again start on the bench as Ouparine Djoco is expected to continue in goal despite conceding twice against Ivory Coast.

Following a sort of horror show by Opa Sangate against the host nation, Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande may also hand the defender an opportunity for redemption.

Guinea-Bissau possible XI: Djoco; Encada, Sangante, Djalo, Cande; Bikel, Semedo, Cassama; Mane, Balde, Rodrigues.

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Mendes, Djoco, Embadje Defenders: Cande, Djalo, H. Mendes, Encada, S. Mane, Nanu, Sangante, Ie, Mendy Midfielders: Gomes, Semedo, C. Mane, Gomes, Cassama, Bikel Forwards: Dju, Dalcio, Gano, Tchami, Rodrigues, Balde, Quizera, Turbo, Banjaqui

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 23, 2022 Guinea-Bissau 3-0 Equatorial Guinea International Friendly August 10, 2011 Equatorial Guinea 1-4 Guinea-Bissau International Friendly

