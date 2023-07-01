England Women vs Portugal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between England and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England women and Portugal women will meet at the Stadium MK on Saturday. The match is a warm-up friendly ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

England are the reigning European champions and are considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup. They have a strong squad and were on an incredible 30-game unbeaten run which was ended by Australia in their most recent outing.

Portugal are also a strong team and are currently ranked 21st in the world. They have a number of talented players and also boasted a winning run of their own, which lasted eight matches and ended in February earlier this year. Their last two outings have been friendlies against Japan and Wales which they haven't managed to win.

Both teams will be looking to build momentum ahead of the World Cup. The fans are in for a treat and here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Portugal kick-off time

Date: July 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 10.15 am EDT Venue: Stadium MK

The women's friendly fixture between England and Portugal will be played at the MK Stadium on Saturday, July 1. Kick-off is at 10.15 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch England vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised live in the US, but fans can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, who were standout performers in Euro 2022 for England, will, unfortunately, miss the game due to injuries. Jess Park has also withdrawn from the Lionesses' standby list due to a shoulder problem.

Millie Bright, who is expected to captain the team at the World Cup, is currently sidelined with a knee injury and will not participate against Portugal. Alex Greenwood is likely to be available despite a recent training injury as she has recovered in time for the game.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright (interim captain), Jess Carter, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Laura Coombs Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, Katie Robinson

Portugal team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Portuguese camp ahead of the friendly game.

Ana Borges and Diana Silva are well-known players to the WSL audience, having previously played for Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Jessica Silva, who impressed at Euro 2022, will be looking to make a statement against a strong opponent before the World Cup.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rute Costa, Ines Pereira, Patricia Morais Defenders: Ana Seica, Carole Costa, Catarina Amado, Diana Gomes, Joana Marcao, Lucia Alves, Silvia Rebelo Midfielders: Ana Rute, Andreia Norton, Andreia Jacinto, Dolores Silva, Fatima Pinto, Kika Nazareth, Tatiana Pinto Forwards: Ana Borges, Ana Capeta, Carolina Mendes, Diana Silva, Jessica Silva, Telma Encarnacao

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2019 Portugal 0-1 England Friendly July 2017 Portugal 1-2 England Euro February 2002 England 3-0 Portugal World Cup qualification November 2001 Portugal 1-1 England World Cup qualification

Useful links