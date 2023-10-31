England Women's Nations League match against Belgium stopped for 13 minutes following serious head injury to Lionesses defender Alex Greenwood

England's Nations League game against Belgium was stopped for 13 minutes due to Alex Greenwood suffering a serious head injury.

The match was halted in the 20th minute after a clash of heads between Lionesses star Greenwood and Belgium's Jassina Blom in Leuven.

The Manchester City defender, who was treated by medical staff for an extended period, was eventually stretchered off the field and was replaced by Jess Carter, while Blom was able to carry on despite her head being bandaged.

It appeared Greenwood, who was applauded from the field when she was withdrawn, was given oxygen while treated by paramedics and England's medical team.

Shortly after the 30 year old was taken out of the game, Sarina Wiegman's side equalised through Lucy Bronze's header, cancelling out Laura de Neve's ninth-minute free kick.

And in the 45th minute, Fran Kirby slotted into the bottom far corner to make it 2-1, before the Red Flames equalised on the stroke of half time.

During the interval, ITV confirmed that Greenwood was conscious and talking after receiving treatment.