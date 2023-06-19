England will be looking to make it four wins in as many Euro 2024 qualifying games when they welcome North Macedonia to Old Trafford on Monday.
Atop of Group C, the Three Lions thumped Malta 4-0 on Friday. Gareth Southgate's men have won 11 straight games in the continental qualifiers when they have played at home.
On the other hand, yet to record a win in their current qualification campaign, North Macedonia come into the clash on the back of a 3-2 loss against Ukraine.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England vs North Macedonia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 19, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45pm EDT
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The Euro 2024 qualification game between England and North Macedonia is scheduled for June 19, 2023, at Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 2:45pm EDT in the United States.
How to watch England vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and available to stream live online through fuboTV as well.
Team news & squads
England team news
Bukayo Saka was taken off at half-time against Malta with an ankle problem. Although Southgate later clarified that the Arsenal man's withdrawal was precautionary, it is unlikely that Saka would be risked on Monday and Phil Foden could start instead.
Granted rest after winning the treble with Manchester City, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips may also be handed roles against North Macedonia.
England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson; Foden, Kane, Rashford
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnston, Pickford, Ramsdale
|Defenders:
|Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Eze, Gallagher, Henderson, Phillips, Rice
|Forwards:
|Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka, Wilson
North Macedonia team news
Centre-back Visar Musliu is suspended after being sent off with two bookings in 18 minutes against Ukraine on Friday. Darko Velkovski is likely to fill in the void, as Jovan Manev also stands by for his second international cap.
It would be hard for Milan Ristovski to push his way into the XI, but should continue as an option with Aleksandar Trajkovski and Ilija Nestorovski continuing as the leading marksmen up front.
North Macedonia possible XI: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Alioski; Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas; Ashkovski, Nestorovski, Trajkovski
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dimitrievski, Siskovski, Iliev, Aleksovski
|Defenders:
|Velkovski, Zajkov, Bejtulai, Manev, Serafimov, Alioski, Dimoski, S. Ristovski, Brdarovski
|Midfielders:
|Ademi, Elezi, Atanasov, Zdravkovski, Emini, Elmas, Davor Babunski, Bardhi, Doriev, Trajkovski
|Forwards:
|Dorian Babunski, M. Ristovski, Nestorovski
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 7, 2006
|England 0-0 North Macedonia
|Euro qualifiers
|September 7, 2006
|North Macedonia 0-1 England
|Euro qualifiers
|September 6, 2003
|North Macedonia 1-2 England
|Euro qualifiers
|October 17, 2002
|England 2-2 North Macedonia
|Euro qualifiers