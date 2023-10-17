England vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between England and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is the first time that England and Italy will face off at the Wembley Stadium since the Euro 2020 final. Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier has the two sides fighting for the top spot in Group C.

With the Three Lions close to sealing their place in the finals, the currently second-placed Italians have already confirmed at least a play-off spot at the European Championship owing to their performance in the Nations League.

Gareth Southgate's men have recently defeated Scotland and Australia 3-1 and 1-0, respectively while the Azzuri got within three points of England thanks to a 4-0 win over Malta last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Italy kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Wembley Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between England and Italy will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch England vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through FS1, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

England team news

Apart from Bukayo Saka who is ruled out with a hamstring injury, Southgate has a full strength squad to pick from.

Declan Rice can come in place of Jordan Henderson, with Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing in midfield ahead of Kalvin Phillips.

The XI should have names such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker, while John Stones is likely to form a partnership with Harry Maguire at the back despite the latter not utilised as much at Manchester United.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnston, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders: Colwill, Dunk, Tomori, Trippier, Maguire, Walker, Stones, Guehi Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Henderson, Rice, Phillips, Bellingham Forwards: Grealish, Watkins, Maddison, Bowen, Rashford, Kane, Foden, Nketiah

Italy team news

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo are embroiled in gambling allegations and had to pull out from the squad, with the under-investigation Nicolo Fagioli also not available for selection here.

With Federico Chiesa, Ivan Provedel and Mattia Zaccagni out injured, Italy boss Luciano Spalletti would have the option of including Domenico Berardi on the right side of attack.

Napoli skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo returning at right-back would relegate Matteo Darmian to the bench, while Davide Frattesi may get the nod over Giacomo Bonaventura in midfield.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Locatelli, Barella; Berardi, Raspadori, Kean

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Biraghi, Udogie Darmian, Mancini, Acerbi, Scalvini, Bastoni, Gatti Midfielders: Locatelli, Bonaventura, Cristante, Frattesi, Barella Forwards: Kean, Scamacca, Raspadori, Beradi, Orsolini, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following at the head-to-head records of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Mar 23, 2023 Italy 1-2 England UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Sep 23, 2022 Italy 1-0 England UEFA Nations League Jun 11, 2022 England 0-0 Italy UEFA Nations League Jul 11, 2021 Italy 1-1 (3-2 pen.) England UEFA European Championship Mar 27, 2018 England 1-1 Italy Friendlies

