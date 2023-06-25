This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

England U21 vs Israel U21: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Abhinav Nair
UEFA U21 Championship
Ramaz Shengelias Sakhelobis Stadioni
How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between England and Israel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England are set to take on Israel in their second group-stage game of the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia on Sunday.

The English are coming into this match on the back of convincingly defeating the Czech Republic 2-0 in their opening game of the tournament, with Jacob Ramsey and Emil Smith Rowe on the scoresheet.

Israel surprised many by drawing 1-1 with reigning champions Germany in their opening game of this year's tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Israel kick-off time

Date:25 June
Kick-off time:12 pm EDT
Venue:Ramaz Shengelia Stadium

The match between England and Israel will be held at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia at 12 pm EDT on June 25.

How to watch England vs Israel online - TV channels & live streams

UEFA.tvWatch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV on any channel but will be available to stream live online through uefa.tv.

Team news & squads

England team news

England come into this game with no injuries or suspensions and could start more or less the same lineup that played against the Czech Republic.

England possible XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Madueke, Jones, Gomes, Ramsey; Gibbs-White, Gordon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford
Defenders:Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas
Midfielders:Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Ramsey, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White
Forwards:Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe

Israel team news

Israel will have to do without Eden Karzev who was sent off in their match against Germany for two yellow card offences, and will miss this game as a result.

Israel possible XI: Peretz; Gandelman, Cohen, Lemkin; Jaber, Azoulay, Bar, Revivo; Layous, Bilu; Turgeman.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peretz, Keuof, Tzarfati
Defenders:Jaber, Morgan, Blorian, Cohen, Revivo, Layous, Lemkin
Midfielders:Gandelman, Gloukha, Turgeman, Bilevi, Azoulay, Hofmeister, Ferede, Hagag
Forwards:Arad, Gorno, Khalaili, Abu Rumi

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met only twice prior to Saturday's game, with England and Israel both having one win each.

DateMatchCompetition
11/06/2013Israel 1-0 EnglandU21 Championship
05/09/2011England 4-1 IsraelFriendly

