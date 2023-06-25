England U21 vs Israel U21: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between England and Israel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England are set to take on Israel in their second group-stage game of the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia on Sunday.

The English are coming into this match on the back of convincingly defeating the Czech Republic 2-0 in their opening game of the tournament, with Jacob Ramsey and Emil Smith Rowe on the scoresheet.

Israel surprised many by drawing 1-1 with reigning champions Germany in their opening game of this year's tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Israel kick-off time

Date: 25 June Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Ramaz Shengelia Stadium

How to watch England vs Israel online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV on any channel but will be available to stream live online through uefa.tv.

Team news & squads

England team news

England come into this game with no injuries or suspensions and could start more or less the same lineup that played against the Czech Republic.

England possible XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Madueke, Jones, Gomes, Ramsey; Gibbs-White, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford Defenders: Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas Midfielders: Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Ramsey, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White Forwards: Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe

Israel team news

Israel will have to do without Eden Karzev who was sent off in their match against Germany for two yellow card offences, and will miss this game as a result.

Israel possible XI: Peretz; Gandelman, Cohen, Lemkin; Jaber, Azoulay, Bar, Revivo; Layous, Bilu; Turgeman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Keuof, Tzarfati Defenders: Jaber, Morgan, Blorian, Cohen, Revivo, Layous, Lemkin Midfielders: Gandelman, Gloukha, Turgeman, Bilevi, Azoulay, Hofmeister, Ferede, Hagag Forwards: Arad, Gorno, Khalaili, Abu Rumi

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met only twice prior to Saturday's game, with England and Israel both having one win each.

Date Match Competition 11/06/2013 Israel 1-0 England U21 Championship 05/09/2011 England 4-1 Israel Friendly

