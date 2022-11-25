England vs USMNT line-ups: Kane starts as Three Lions name same XI, Reyna benched again as Haji Wright shockingly selected
- England unchanged from 6-2 Iran victory
- Maguire keeps place, earns 50th cap
- Haji Wright replaces Josh Sargent for Berhalter
WHAT HAPPENED? Gareth Southgate has chosen to stick with the same XI that began the win over Iran on Monday. Harry Kane has shaken off a possible ankle issue to start up top with Harry Maguire fit enough to start, too. Gregg Berhalter makes one change to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Wales with Haji Wright coming in for Norwich's Josh Sargent. Gio Reyna remains on the bench.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: England can secure a place in the knockout stage with a game in hand should they beat the US at a major tournament for the first time ever. As for the USMNT, they really need something out of this one to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
ENGLAND XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane.
USMNT XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Wright, Pulisic.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT'S NEXT: England will finish their group stage campaign with a game against Wales, while the USMNT will face Iran.
