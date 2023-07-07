England U21 vs Spain U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England U21 and Spain U21 are set to lock horns in the UEFA U21 Championship final at the Adjarabet Arena on Saturday.
The Young Lions are looking to be crowned champions following their back-to-back titles in 1982 and 1984, while La Rojita will be looking for a record-extending sixth title and the fourth in the 21st century.
Lee Carsley's charges shrug off Israel 3-0 in their semi-final event, while Santi Denia's men came from behind to overcome Ukraine 5-1 in order to get to the showpiece event.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England U21 vs Spain U21 kick-off time
|Date:
|July 8, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Adjarabet Arena
The UEFA U21 Championship final between England and Spain is scheduled for July 8, 2023, at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia.
It will kick off at 12 pm EDT in the United Kingdom (US).
How to watch England U21 vs Spain U21 online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|ViX+
|Watch here
|CBS Sports Network
|Watch here
|UEFA.tv
|Watch here
The game will be available to watch on fuboTV, ViX+, CBS Sports Network and UEFA.tv in the U.S.
Team news & squads
England U21 team news
England lost Jacob Ramsey to an ankle injury that the midfielder picked up in the quarter-final win over Portugal, while on the other hand, Max Aarons and Ben Johnson are back from suspension.
As such, Luke Thomas may need to make way for the returning Aarons at left-back. However, it is unlikely that James Garner would be taken off the XI in order to accommodate Johnson on the other side.
England U21 possible XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Smith Rowe, Jones, Gomes, Palmer; Gibbs-White, Gordon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford
|Defenders:
|Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas
|Midfielders:
|Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White
|Forwards:
|Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe
Spain U21 team news
Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez is faring well in a more advanced role under Denia's tutelage, alongside Braga forward Abel Ruiz, as the duo have scored three goals each in the 2023 U21 Euros.
The duo's form has seen Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga start on the bench throughout the tournament but may have a role to play in Saturday's final.
Spain U21 possible XI: Tenas; V. Gomez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Baena, Blanco, Sancet; Sanchez, Ruiz, S. Gomez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Agirrezabala, Roman, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Martinez, V. Gomez, Guillamon, M. Sanchez, Miranda, Pacheco, Gila, Paredes, S. Gomez
|Midfielders:
|Blanco, Veiga, Baena, Sancet, Oroz, Bernabe, R. Sanchez, Riquelme
|Forwards:
|Barrenetxea, Camello, Ruiz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 13, 2011
|Spain U21 1-1 England U21
|UEFA U21 Championship
|June 19, 2009
|Spain U21 0-2 England U21
|UEFA U21 Championship