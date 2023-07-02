England U21 vs Portugal U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between England and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a perfect run in the UEFA U21 Championship group stage, England U21 are set to face Portugal U21 in one of Sunday's fixtures in the quarter-finals.

Lee Carsley's men won Group C with ease, picking up 2-0 wins over the Czech Republic, Israel and Germany.

Meanwhile, 2021 runners-up Portugal finished second best in Group A. Rui Jorge's charges ensured a passage to the knockouts owing to Tuesday's 2-1 win over Belgium and Georgia's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands also helping their case.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England U21 vs Portugal U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Ramaz Shengelia Stadium

The UEFA U21 Championship game between England and Portugal is scheduled for July 2, 2023, at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi, Georgia.

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch England U21 vs Portugal U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on ViX+, CBS Golazo Network and UEFA.tv in the U.S.

Team news & squads

England U21 team news

Carsley will have an additional option in defense as Max Aarons has completely recovered from an illness, while James Garner is likely to be used as a right-back.

Meanwhile, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Levi Colwill should be well-rested to return to the heart of defense.

Cameron Archer scored against Germany but may not be able to displace Morgan Gibbs-White from starting here, while Emile Smith Rowe, Anthony Gordon and Angel Gomes are set to complete the rest of the line-up going forward.

England U21 possible XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Madueke, Jones, Gomes, Smith Rowe; Gibbs-White, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford Defenders: Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas Midfielders: Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Ramsey, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White Forwards: Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe

Portugal U21 team news

On the other hand, Jorge is likely to be content going ahead with a similar XI that edged Belgium.

Although Tomas Araujo was back in contention after serving a ban from the red card in Portugal's tournament opener, he was an unused substitute on Tuesday, and the center-back pair of Penetra and Andre Amaro are likely to continue on Saturday as well.

In attack, Fabio Silva is expected to start ahead of Henrique Araujo, with Vitinha also available for selection.

Portugal U21 possible XI: Biai; Carlos, Penetra, Amaro, Tavares; Costa, Dantas, Neves; Conceicao, Silva, Neto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Biai, Meixedo, Soares Defenders: Amaro, T. Araujo, Lelo, Penetra, Tavares, Vital Midfielders: Almeida, Bernardo, Ze Carlos, Costa, Dantas, Neves, A. Sousa, V. Sousa Forwards: H. Araujo, Conceicao, Moreira, Neto, Silva, Vitinha

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 29, 2021 Portugal U21 2-0 England U21 UEFA U21 Championship June 19, 2015 England U21 0-1 Portugal U21 UEFA U21 Championship November 14, 2014 England U21 3-1 Portugal U21 U21 national team friendly June 1, 2014 Portugal U21 1-0 England U21 Tournoi Maurice Revello September 3, 2010 Portugal U21 0-1 England U21 UEFA U21 Championship

Useful links