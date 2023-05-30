England U17 vs Switzerland U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England U17 take on Switzerland in the U17 World Cup play-off game on Tuesday at Arok Utcai Palya in Budaors, Hungary.
Both teams were ousted from the quarter-final of the UEFA U17 Championship - while France eliminated England by beating them 1-0, Switzerland went down 3-2 in a penalty shootout against Germany.
The two teams qualified for the play-offs due to their performances in the group stage. In Group D, England and Switzerland ended nbeaten with seven points from three matches. As they were the best-performing teams among the losing quarter-finalists, they made it to the U17 Word Cup play-offs.
England vs Switzerland kick-off time
The match will kick off at 9am EDT at Arok Utcai Palya in Budaors.
How to watch England vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream online through UEFA.tv.
Team news & squads
England team news
There are no fresh injury concerns in the England squad ahead of this crucial U17 World Cup qualifying game.
Ryan Garry could make some changes in the lineup which narrowly lost to France in the quarter-final.
England possible XI: Setford, Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma; Lewis-Skelly, Gray, Nwaneri; Dibling, Chiwome, Oboavwoduo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Setford, Curd
|Defenders:
|Acheampong, Boniface, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma, Jemide
|Midfielders:
|Lewis-Skelly, Gray, Golding, Dada-Mascoll, Nwaneri, McAllister, Dyer
|Forwards:
|Oboavwoduo, Chiwome, Dibling, Lovelace, Young
Switzerland team news
Despite their loss against Germany in their last game in a penalty shootout, Switzerland were mighty impressive, and it is unlikely that coach Sascha Stauch will make any changes to that lineup.
There are no injury concerns in the Switzerland squad.
Switzerland possible XI: Muslija; Srdanovic, Steferovic, Fasano, Smith; Buhlmann, Xhemalija, Romano, Parente; Boteli, Ze
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopfe, Muslija, Walti
|Defenders:
|Fasano, Kamoko, Akahomen, Steferovic, Smith, Jordan, Srdanovic
|Midfielders:
|Romano, Xhemalija, Rufener, Buhlmann, Parente, Konietzke, Tsawa, Grando
|Forwards:
|Ze, Minteh, Boteli
Head-to-Head Record
Out of the three times the two teams have met in the past, England and Switzerland won one game each, while one ended in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/5/2023
|England 0-0 Switzerland
|UEFA U17 Championship
|21/3/2019
|England 5-2 Switzerland
|UEFA U17 Championship
|10/5/2018
|England 0-1 Switzerland
|UEFA U17 Championship