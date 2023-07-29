England star Keira Walsh did not suffer an ACL injury in the Lionesses' win over Denmark in the Women's World Cup on Friday.

Walsh suffered knee injury on Friday

Stretchered off in win over Denmark

Severity of problem still unknown

WHAT HAPPENED? Walsh went down just over half an hour into the match in Sydney, having seemingly got her foot stuck in the pitch while stretching to win the ball. She immediately grabbed her knee and signalled to the bench that her night was over, but despite initial fears over the severity of the problem, the Football Association has confirmed that it is not an ACL injury.

Walsh has been ruled out of the Lionesses' game against China on Tuesday, though, and will remain in Australia at the team base as the situation is assessed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is certainly positive, with the prevalence of ACL injuries in women's football leading to many fearing the worst for Walsh at the time. Whether she will be able to play any further part in England's tournament, though, remains to be seen.

DID YOU KNOW? Walsh has missed just one game for England since head coach Sarina Wiegman took over in September 2021 and has started all but two of the matches she has been available for in that time.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? England will face China on Tuesday without one of their best and most influential players, needing to avoid defeat to progress to the knockout stages.