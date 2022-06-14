England suffer stunning 4-0 home loss to Hungary with players booed during UEFA Nations League clash
England suffered their worst home defeat for 94 years as they were stunned 4-0 at home by Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday.
It is the first time England have been beaten by four goals in a home game since a 5-1 loss to Scotland in 1928.
England's players were soundly booed at the full-time whistle by the home fans at Molineux, with the pressure now on manager Gareth Southgate going into the World Cup later this year.
