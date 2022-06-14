England suffer stunning 4-0 home loss to Hungary with players booed during UEFA Nations League clash

It was the worst home defeat for the Three Lions since 1928, and piles pressure on manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup

England suffered their worst home defeat for 94 years as they were stunned 4-0 at home by Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday.

It is the first time England have been beaten by four goals in a home game since a 5-1 loss to Scotland in 1928.

England's players were soundly booed at the full-time whistle by the home fans at Molineux, with the pressure now on manager Gareth Southgate going into the World Cup later this year.

