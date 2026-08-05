England's consistent performances on the world stage underline their status as one of Europe’s (and the world’s) elite football powerhouses. Following a bronze-medal finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America - capped off by a thriller against France - demand for England match tickets remains at an all-time high.
As Thomas Tuchel's men pivot from their World Cup campaign to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, the Three Lions face a blockbuster Group A3 campaign against European heavyweights Spain, Croatia, and Czechia starting this September.
Let GOAL help guide you through the process of how to secure seats to watch England play at Wembley Stadium and across Europe this term.
Upcoming England Men’s Football fixtures
|Date & KO Time
|Fixture
|Venue
|Competition
|Tickets
|Sat Sep 26, 7:45pm
|England vs Spain
|Wembley Stadium, London
|UEFA Nations League
|Tickets
|Tue Sep 29, 7:45pm
|Czech Republic vs England
|Fortuna Arena, Prague
|UEFA Nations League
|Tickets
|Sat Oct 3, 5:00pm
|Croatia vs England
|Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb
|UEFA Nations League
|Tickets
|Tue Oct 6, 7:45pm
|England vs Czech Republic
|Wembley Stadium, London
|UEFA Nations League
|Tickets
|Thu Nov 12, 7:45pm
|England vs Croatia
|Wembley Stadium, London
|UEFA Nations League
|Tickets
|Sun Nov 15, 7:45pm
|Spain vs England
|Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
|UEFA Nations League
|Tickets
How to get England match tickets?
Official England Ticket Channels
Official England home and away match tickets can be found and purchased directly on englandfootball.com.
To buy tickets for home fixtures at Wembley Stadium or official away allocations across Europe, supporters should keep the following tiers in mind:
- My England Football: Joining this free fan loyalty program gives supporters secondary priority access to home ticket sales before they go on general public sale.
- England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC): Paid membership is required to express interest in limited away match ticket allocations. ESTC members receive top priority access for both home and away international fixtures.
- General Sale: Any remaining ticket allocation after membership priority windows go on open public sale via the official portal.
Secondary Marketplaces
If ticket drops sell out during official member priority windows, verified secondary marketplaces such as StubHub will also have ticket availability for home games at Wembley and neutral hospitality options for away fixtures.
Make sure to check the T&Cs of the ticket providers you're buying from.