How to Watch Emmett vs. Murphy: Live Stream UFC Fight Night, TV Channel

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy is set to deliver an electrifying evening of action this Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event features a compelling featherweight main event between two top contenders, Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy, both vying for a future shot at the division's elite.

Match Information

When Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET Where UFC Apex TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Josh Emmett (19-4-0), ranked No. 8 in the featherweight division, returns to the Octagon after a 15-month layoff following his devastating first-round knockout of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296. Known for his explosive power and knockout ability, the 40-year-old Phoenix native has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. With seven KO victories and a wealth of experience, Emmett will look to capitalize on his momentum and prove that age is just a number.

Standing across from him is Lerone Murphy (15-0-1), an unbeaten Englishman ranked No. 10 in the division. Murphy has steadily climbed the ranks with his versatile skill set and adaptability, earning unanimous decision wins over Edson Barboza and Dan Ige in 2024. The 33-year-old Manchester native boasts seven knockouts and a well-rounded game that combines crisp striking with effective grappling. A win here could cement Murphy as a legitimate title contender.

The co-main event also promises fireworks as featherweights Pat Sabatini (19-5-0) and Joanderson Brito (17-4-1) collide. Sabatini enters fresh off a dominant submission victory, while Brito seeks redemption after a narrow split-decision loss.

