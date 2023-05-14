Elche vs Atletico: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Elche and Atletico, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Relegated Elche will host Atletico Madrid in a La Liga fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have lost their last 11 meetings with Atletico de Madrid in La Liga, their worst run of consecutive defeats against a single opponent in the top-flight. In fact, Elche’s last victory against Atlético de Madrid in La Liga was a 1-0 win back in April 1985. No player who has appeared for Elche in the competition this season was even born at the time of that last victory.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's men have scored five or more goals in back-to-back La Liga games for the fourth time in their history, and for the first time since January 1948, they are on a phenomenal run and have won their last three matches.

They are currently second in La Liga and would hope to further strengthen their grip on the runners-up spot with a win over the bottom-placed side.

Meanwhile, Elche are set to go down to the second division as they have just 16 points from 33 matches. They are 18 points behind safety and have just five games in hand.

Elche vs Atletico kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:15 am EDT Time Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

The La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Elche is scheduled for May 14, 2023, at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. It will kick off at 11:15 am EDT in the USA.

How to watch Elche vs Atletico online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN Deportes and available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Elche team news

Elche will be without Pedro Bigas, Omar Mascarell, Jose Angel Carmona and Helibelton Palacios with injuries.

Sebastian Beccacece might make a few rotations with Alex Collado, Ezequiel Ponce and Randy Nteka getting into the starting XI.

Elche possible XI: Werner; Josan, Magallan, Clerc, Blanco; Morente, Fidel, Collado, Milla; Ponce, Nteka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Badia, Werner. Defenders: Magallan, Roco, Gonzalez, Verdu, Donald, Blanco, Mercau, Clerc, Lirola Midfielders: Gumbau, Guti, Cheikh, Nteka. Forwards: Milla, Morente, Fidel, Collado, Josan, Boye, Ponce.

Atletico team news

Atletico will miss Memphis Depay, Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Reinildo, and Jan Oblak through injuries.

Antoine Griezmann should start along with Alvaro Morata in attack with a four-man midfield of Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco.

Atletico Possible XI: Grbic; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, Iturbe Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Molina, Doherty, Reguilon. Midfielders: Kondogbia, Witsel, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar, De Paul. Forwards: Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco.

Head-to-Head Record

Atletico have won their last five meetings against Elche.

Date Match Competition 30/12/2022 Atletico 2-0 Elche La Liga 12/05/2022 Elche 0-2 Atletico La Liga 22/08/2021 Atletico 1-0 Elche La Liga 01/05/2021 Elche 0-1 Atletico La Liga 19/12/2020 Atletico 3-0 Elche La Liga

