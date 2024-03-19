How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know to watch the NHL match between Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens are all set to meet again in the NHL on March 19, 2024, scheduled for 9:00 pm ET.

The Oilers are in brilliant form with a scorching 40-21-4 record overall and a commending 21-8-3 record at home. Based on their amazing record of 229 goals scored, averaging 3.5 goals per game, they are ranked eighth in the NHL standings.

The Canadiens, who currently have a 12-14-7 away record and a 25-31-11 overall record, hope to change the tide on the road. They rank seventh in the league with an average of 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

These two teams will face off for the second time this season, with the Oilers winning 2-1 overtime in the first game. Watching how the Canadiens take revenge when these two teams skate again on Tuesday will be interesting.

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Montreal Canadiens in a highly anticipated NHL match on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The action will take place at 9:00 pm EDT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, Canada.

Date Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm EDT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, AB, Canada

How to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Hockey fans all over the United States can watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

People in Canada can watch the game on Sportsnet West (SNW) and TSN2, which provide extensive coverage of the game. Furthermore, RDS caters to French-speaking viewers by providing a live-stream alternative for hockey fans who wish to watch the game in French.

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens Team News

Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers Team News

The Oilers' center Vincent Desharnais is undergoing an evaluation following a collision with the Avalanche's Manson. Despite all the action, the attention is on the Oilers' dynamic tandem; leading the team with an outstanding 25 goals and 81 assists, Connor McDavid is in stunning form.

Leon Draisaitl's phenomenal play over the past ten games alone has included a remarkable five goals and five assists.

With these three elite players at the helm, the Oilers should expect a nail-biter and spectacular performance against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens Team News

Montreal Canadiens face a formidable challenge due to a multitude of injuries that have disrupted their starting makeup.

Christian Dvorak, Kirby Dach, and Carey Price - three important members of the Canadiens' lineup - are out due to injuries, including pectoral strains and knee and thigh problems.

With these three players down, the Canadiens are in for a difficult fight but ready to take the field and fight hard on the ice against the Edmonton Oilers, who are equipped with fortitude and profundity.

Head-to-Head Record

Here's a record of the last five meetings between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens in NHL matches: