How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and everything you need to know

The clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche is set to take place on 5 April 2024, at 9:00 pm ET in an NHL match.

The Colorado Avalanche are getting ready to face the Edmonton Oilers on the road after Jonathan Drouin's stellar performance against the Minnesota Wild.

Edmonton has an impressive overall record of 45-24-5, which includes a strong 25-8-3 record when playing at home. Notable, the Oilers have been especially strong when they score three or more goals, maintaining an astounding 40-11-1 record in those situations.

As for the Avalanche, they hold a respectable 19-15-5 record away from home, which supports their remarkable overall 48-22-6 record. They showcased their offensive prowess by scoring 283 goals while allowing 225, resulting in an incredible +58 scoring differential.

This upcoming match between these two teams promises to be exciting as both teams are getting ready to face each other to showcase their skills and supremacy on the ice.

Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche: Date & Puck Drop Time

The enthralling NHL match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche will take place on 5 April 2024, at 9:00 pm ET, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, Canada.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can watch this exciting match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+. Additionally, fans also can watch the action on SNW, TVAS, and ALT networks.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche Team News

Edmonton Oilers Team News

The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with a minor setback as defenseman Brett Kulak is listed as day-to-day. However, they continue to concentrate on how effectively their best players are performing.

Connor McDavid's outstanding 126 points, 29 goals, and 97 assists, the Oilers continue to rely on his unmatched skill and scoring ability to drive them to success on the ice.

Along with McDavid, Zach Hyman has been precious, scoring 52 goals so far this season. The Oilers count on these exceptional performers to lead the way, maintain the competitive edge on the court, and get victory in every match.

Colorado Avalanche Team News

The Colorado Avalanche has been suffering significant setbacks as important players Gabriel Landeskog, Pavel Francouz, and Logan O'Connor, will not be able to play for the rest of the season due to injuries. The team's key forward, Landeskog, is sidelined with a knee injury, which means the Avalanche will be without his leadership and ability to score goals.

Meanwhile, Francouz, who is an important part of the goaltender rotation, is suffering from a groin injury, and can't play. This leaves a void in the team's lineup.

Furthermore, O'Connor's absence because of a hip injury makes the team's depth and versatility even more difficulty. Since these important players won't be able to play for the rest of the season, the Avalanche will have to make significant adjustments to their lineup and strategy to overcome these setbacks and continue their pursuit of success on the court.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five matches between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche in NHL matches: