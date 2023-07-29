Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors on free transfer after terminating Valencia contract

Edinson Cavani has joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors after terminating his contract at Valencia.

Cavani joins Boca Juniors

Terminated Valencia deal after one season

Paid £1.3m to end contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Cavani signed a two-year contract at Valencia after leaving Manchester United last summer, but he has now joined Boca Juniors on an 18-month deal after ending his stay in Spain prematurely.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Uruguayan striker only managed to score five league goals last season as Valencia finished two points above the relegation zone, and has reportedly paid £1.3 million of his own money to terminate his contract.

DID YOU KNOW? Cavani made a name for himself in Europe with goal-laden spells at Palermo, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, but earlier this week his brother confirmed his desire to return to South America.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAVANI?: The Argentine top flight draws to a close this weekend, with Boca finishing far behind arch-rivals and champions River Plate. Cavani still has the Copa Libertadores to play for though, and he could make his debut in Boca's last-16 clash against Uruguayan side Nacional. He'll wear the iconic No.10 shirt once worn by Diego Maradona, Juan Roman Riquelme and Carlos Tevez.