Ecuador vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

La Tri lie third, behind Brazil and Argentina, with six games played, but must buck a near-winless 2021 trend against Los Guaranies to stay on course

Ecuador will hope to get their Qatar 2022 World Cup quest back on track against fellow hopefuls Paraguay in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito this week.

Watch Ecuador vs Paraguay on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

La Tri lie third, behind only Brazil and Argentina, with six games played so far, but must buck a near-winless 2021 trend against Los Guaranies to avoid dropping out of the race.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Ecuador vs Paraguay Date September 2, 2021 Times 5pm ET, 2pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Networks fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Ecuador roster Goalkeepers Galindez, Oritz, Ramirez* Defenders Torres, Hincapie, Leon, Estupinan, Guerra*, Arreaga, Hurtado*, Castillo*, Palacios Midfielders Mena, Mendez, Arroyo, Diaz, Plata, Cifuentes, Rojas, Sornoza, Gaibor, Julio, Franco, Caicedo Forwards Valencia, Campana, Estrada, Angulo, Corozo*

*denotes uncapped player

Three World Cup appearances out of the last possible five tournaments mean that La Tri have become a semi-regular presence on the global stage - but Gustavo Alfaro will know that his side have a fight on their hands to still reach Qatar.

Their quarter-final finish at the Copa America this year masked the fact they have won just once in 2021, against Bolivia - making victory here an absolute must to keep their charge up.

Predicted Ecuador starting XI: Galindez; Hurtado, Torres, Arreaga, Estupinan; Franco, Cifuentes, Mendez; Mena, Valencia, Palacios.

Position Paraguay roster Goalkeepers Silva, Oritz* Defenders Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Rojas, Martinez Midfielders O. Romero, Sanchez, Villasanti, Piris Da Motta, Gimenez, Cubas, Morel Forwards Perez, A. Romero, Sanabria, Samudio, Gamarra, Gonzalez, Amarilla*

*denotes uncapped player

It feels an age since Los Guaranies last turned up for the game's biggest event, having previously featured over a decade ago when they sprung a surprise quarter-final finish at South Africa 2010, drawing with then-incumbent champions Italy along the way.

Their prolonged absence is something Eduardo Berizzo will be out to correct though - and even with a smaller-than-usual squad, he'll hope for a second win of the CONMEBOL campaign.

Predicted Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Rojas, Balbuena, Martinez, Alonso; O. Romero, Villasanti, Sanchez, Gamarra; Perez, A. Romero.

Last five results

Ecuador results Paraguay results Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3) Peru 3 (4)-(3) 3 Paraguay (Jul 2) Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27) Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 28) Ecuador 2-2 Peru (Jun 23) Chile 0-2 Paraguay (Jun 24) Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador (Jun 20) Argentina 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 21) Colombia 1-0 Ecuador (Jun 13) Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia (Jun 14)

Head-to-head