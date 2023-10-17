Ecuador vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Ecuador and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador and Colombia will both be looking to climb up the standings when they meet in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Tuesday.

Ecuador began their World Cup qualification with a 1-0 defeat against Argentina. However, they have since managed to put two wins together and currently stand seventh in the standings.

Colombia are third, behind Argentina and Brazil. They beat Venezuela 1-0 before registering two draws in a row, against Chile and Uruguay. They will fancy their chances of getting a win and climbing up the standings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ecuador vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado

The game between Ecuador and Colombia will be played at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Monday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Ecuador vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz and FIFA+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Ecuador will miss the services of Pervis Estupinan. The Brighton full-back is recovering from a significant hamstring injury.

Jhoanner Chavez is expected to continue as the left-back. Up front, Kevin Rodriguez may have earned a spot in the starting lineup after coming off the bench and securing a crucial win in the previous match.

Ecuador predicted XI: Ramirez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie, Chavez; Ortiz, M. Caicedo; Paez, Cifuentes, Valencia; K. Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Domínguez, Galíndez, Ramírez Defenders: Arboleda, Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hurtado, Chávez, Realpe, Ordóñez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, Plata, Caicedo, Cifuentes, Alcívar, Ortiz, Páez Forwards: Valencia, Julio, Rodríguez

Colombia team news

Colombia will be without goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who received two yellow cards and was sent off against Uruguay. Alvaro Montero is likely to be the preferred choice as Vargas's replacement, ahead of uncapped Kevin Mier.

Luis Sinisterra may return to the starting XI to complement Luis Diaz on the opposite flank as Colombia look to pick up a win after two back-to-back draws.

Colombia predicted XI: Montero; Arias, Cuesta, Sanchez, Fabra; Uribe, Barrios; Sinisterra, J. Rodriguez, Diaz; Borre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Vasquez, Mier Defenders: Lucumi, S. Arias, Machado, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta Midfielders: Barrios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, Cuadrado, Uribe, Lerma, J. Arias, Quintero, Rios Forwards: Cassierra, Diaz, Sinisterra, Duran, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2021 Colombia 0 - 0 Ecuador World Cup qualifiers June 2021 Colombia 1 - 0 Ecuador Copa America November 2020 Ecuador 6 - 1 Colombia World Cup qualifiers November 2019 Ecuador 0 - 1 Colombia Friendly March 2017 Ecuador 0 - 2 Colombia World Cup qualifiers

Useful links