How to watch today's Eastern Illinois vs Kansas State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) gear up for a challenging matchup as they face off against No. 9 Kansas State (6-1) on Tuesday, marking the second of three nationally ranked teams on their schedule this season.

The Panthers notched their second consecutive victory last Wednesday with a 66-49 triumph over IU Indy. Eastern Illinois dominated the paint, scoring an impressive 62 of their 66 points from close range. The team showcased a balanced offensive effort, with one player hitting double digits and six others contributing at least six points each. This win improved their season record to 2-4.

On the other hand, Serena Sundell led the charge for Kansas State in their recent game, tallying 17 points and seven assists. She was one of five Wildcats to score in double figures as Kansas State cruised to an 86-39 win over Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Eastern Illinois vs Kansas State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Eastern Illinois vs Kansas State NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Eastern Illinois and Kansas State lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Tuesday, December 3 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Bramlage Coliseum Location Manhattan, Kan.

How to watch Eastern Illinois vs Kansas State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the South Carolina Gamecocks live on:

How to listen to Eastern Illinois vs Kansas State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Eastern Illinois Panthers team news & key performers

Macy McGlone returned to her scoring form with standout performances, putting up 19 points against Minnesota and an impressive 28 points versus Loyola Chicago, earning her second OVC Player of the Week honor this season. During Thanksgiving week, she tallied 14 points in the Panthers' lone game, a victory over IU Indy, marking her fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season. Her remarkable showing against Loyola Chicago saw her surpass the 20-point mark for the third time this year, hitting a season-high 28 points to carry the Panthers.

Kiyley Flowers shined on the defensive end with four steals in Wednesday’s game against IU Indy. The transfer guard is making waves nationally, ranking third in total steals (27) and second in steals per game (4.5) across the NCAA.

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

Taryn Sides led the scoring for Kansas State with 15 points, while All-American forward Ayoka Lee added 12. Teammates Temira Poindexter and Jaelynn Glenn contributed 10 points each for the Wildcats (7-1), who bounced back from a loss to No. 13 Duke last week with dominant victories over DePaul and Central Arkansas.

Kansas State came out firing, opening the game with a 10-0 run and holding a commanding 21-1 lead before Wright finally sank Central Arkansas’ first field goal with just 3:24 left in the opening quarter. By halftime, the Wildcats had stretched their advantage to an overwhelming 52-13, effectively sealing the game as they cruised through the second half.