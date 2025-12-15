How to watch Duke vs Lipscomb NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 3 Duke rolls into its showdown with Lipscomb riding a 10-game heater and showing no signs of slowing down.

The Blue Devils have been especially dominant at home, sitting at a perfect 5–0 while controlling the glass night after night. Duke ranks third in the ACC in rebounding at 39.3 boards per game, with Cameron Boozer setting the tone inside by pulling down a team-high 9.9 rebounds per contest.

Lipscomb, meanwhile, has found life on the road much tougher, posting a 2–4 record away from home. The Bisons rank fifth in the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 33.7 per game, and are led on the boards by Grant Asman, who chips in 6.4 rebounds a night. Still, matching Duke’s physicality and depth inside will be a tall order as the Blue Devils look to keep their winning streak intact.

Duke vs Lipscomb: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils will face off against the Lipscomb Bisons in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Monday, December 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs Lipscomb on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Lipscomb Bisons live on ACC Networknationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Duke vs Lipscomb team news & key performers

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke leaned on a dominant all-around effort from Cameron Boozer in its most recent clash with Michigan State, as he poured in 18 points, hauled down 15 rebounds, and dished out a team-high five assists for a statement double-double. Caleb Foster also made his presence felt, knocking down timely shots, including a clutch triple late, to finish with 12 points. Nikolas Khamenia rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points and was a force on the glass, pulling down a season-best nine rebounds to narrowly miss a double-double of his own.

Lipscomb Bisons team news

Duke brings plenty of firepower, pouring in 86.8 points per game, a figure that sits 13 points clear of the 73.8 Lipscomb typically surrenders. On the other end, Lipscomb has been efficient offensively, knocking down 44.4% of its shots this season, a stark contrast to the 34.1% shooting rate Duke usually holds opponents to.

Isaiah Evans has been a steady contributor, posting 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing while connecting on 38.8% from the floor.