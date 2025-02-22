How to watch today's Duke vs Illinois NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Illinois NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (23-3) will step outside of conference play for a late-season showdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Blue Devils are on track to lock up a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and Cooper Flagg continues to live up to the hype. Widely projected as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg has been nothing short of sensational, leading Duke to a statement victory over Auburn and first place in the ACC. If this is his only season at Duke, he's certainly making it one to remember. Facing Illinois will provide a valuable test for Flagg and company just one month before March Madness tips off.

Meanwhile, Illinois has been grinding through a challenging Big Ten season. The Illini have been plagued by injuries and illness, making it tough to find any real consistency. A virus swept through the team this past week, which had a noticeable impact in their loss to Wisconsin. Head coach Brad Underwood has struggled to piece together a winning formula, but to be fair, he has rarely had a fully healthy roster this season. For Illinois, the biggest priority in February is getting healthy and building roster continuity before making a final push in the NCAA Tournament. This matchup with Duke will serve as a measuring stick to gauge strengths and weaknesses ahead of March Madness.

Duke Blue Devils vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Illinois Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, United States

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Cooper Flagg remains a matchup nightmare, delivering a standout performance in his last game with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists. While he's been dominant inside, his three-point shooting took a hit as he went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Still, he’s averaging 19.7 PPG on 48.6% shooting and continues to be the engine that drives Duke's success.

Kon Knueppel was just as impactful, posting 17 points, seven rebounds, and one assist, while Tyrese Proctor had a quiet outing, finishing with just seven points.

One area Duke will need to clean up is their second-half performance—they were outscored 48-33, and putting together a complete 40-minute effort will be key against a scrappy Illinois squad.

Illinois Fighting Illini news & key performers

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn was one of the few bright spots for Illinois in their recent loss, filling the stat sheet with 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kasparas Jakucionis, just a freshman, has emerged as a leader for this team. He’s averaging 15.6 PPG on 46.9% shooting and will be crucial if Illinois hopes to keep pace with Duke’s firepower.