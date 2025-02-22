How to watch today's Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Stanford vs California NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The California Golden Bears (12-14) will look to snap a three-game skid when they travel to face the Stanford Cardinal (16-10) on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

The Cardinal have had their share of impressive wins this season, but they find themselves in a rough patch, having dropped two straight games. Interestingly, those losses couldn't have been more different. Against Georgia Tech, Stanford’s defense held firm, surrendering just 60 points, yet the offense fell flat in a disappointing defeat. However, in their most recent matchup against Duke, the defense was nowhere to be found, as they were routed 106-70.

Meanwhile, California suffered a heartbreaking loss in its last outing against Georgia Tech. The Golden Bears mounted a furious second-half comeback, scoring 45 points to force overtime, but they couldn’t seal the deal, falling 90-88. Cal had a strong shooting night overall, hitting 50% from the field, but their defense faltered, allowing GT to shoot 54.7% overall and 55% from three-point range.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Stanford Cardinal vs. the California Golden Bears NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Maples Pavilion Location Stanford, California

How to watch Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Stanford Cardinal vs. the California Golden Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Stanford Cardinal vs California Golden Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Stanford Cardinal team news & key performers

Despite their recent struggles, Stanford remains in the tournament hunt, thanks to their strong play at home, where 13 of their 16 victories have come. The Cardinal are averaging 74.6 PPG while giving up 71.8 PPG on the defensive end.

Maxime Raynaud continues to be Stanford’s go-to scorer, putting up 19.9 PPG on 46.8% shooting from the field and 78% from the free-throw line. His consistent production will be key as Stanford looks to bounce back and strengthen its tournament resume.

California Golden Bears news & key performers

One of Cal’s biggest concerns this season has been their slow starts—they are averaging just 34.19 first-half points, which often puts them in an early hole. Another issue has been injuries, which have hampered their ability to build momentum.

Andrej Stojakovic has been California’s most reliable option, averaging 17.7 PPG while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32% from deep. Unfortunately, the Golden Bears will be without BJ Omot, who was their third-leading scorer before being ruled out for the remainder of the season.