How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils (26-3) will aim to extend their winning streak to seven games as they welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9) to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night.

Wake Forest is coming off a hard-fought home win on Saturday, where they found themselves trailing Notre Dame by seven with just seven minutes left. However, the Demon Deacons staged a late comeback to secure a three-point victory, improving to 12-6 in conference play.

For Duke, this matchup marks their final home game of the season, an opportunity to honor their seniors playing their last contest in front of the home crowd. Among them, Sion James stands out as the team’s highest-scoring senior, averaging 8.1 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Monday, March 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

On Duke's side, highly touted freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel will have decisions to make regarding their NBA Draft status, but for now, their focus remains on securing the ACC title. In their most recent outing, Isaiah Evans led the Blue Devils with 19 points in a victory over Florida State. Evans, a 6ft 6in freshman, often flies under the radar compared to his high-profile teammates, but he has been on a tear lately, scoring at least 16 points in each of his last four games while knocking down at least three three-pointers in each contest.

Duke's centerpiece is Cooper Flagg, widely projected as the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. The dynamic forward leads the team in scoring (19.3 PPG), rebounding (7.6 RPG), and assists (4.1 APG). However, Flagg suffered an eye injury against Florida State, and with a quick turnaround, his status remains something to monitor. Knueppel, another impact freshman, is contributing 13.5 PPG while leading the team with 64 made threes. Meanwhile, junior guard Tyrese Proctor, who sat out the Florida State game due to injury, remains a question mark for this matchup.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons news & key performers

Wake Forest’s recent triumph was powered by Cameron Hildreth, who erupted for 28 points. The 6ft 4in senior guard is closing out his collegiate career in stellar fashion, surpassing the 20-point mark in six of his last seven outings. Despite averaging 15.0 PPG on the season, he has delivered several standout performances, including a 31-point explosion against Miami. Hildreth also leads the team in assists (2.9 APG) and contributes 3.8 rebounds per game.

Their most prolific scorer and primary perimeter threat is Hunter Sallis, a 6ft 5in senior guard averaging 18.6 PPG. Though he has struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 28.5%, he has still connected on 37 three-pointers this season. Sallis recently dropped 25 points in a tough loss to Virginia. In the frontcourt, Tre'Von Spillers provides stability, averaging 10.1 PPG and leading the team in rebounding with 7.7 RPG.