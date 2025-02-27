How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke versus North Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 16 Duke women's basketball is set to host No. 8 North Carolina on Thursday for their second showdown of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, February 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

On the Duke side, guard Vanessa de Jesus has been a key playmaker since the 2020-21 season, despite missing the 2023-24 campaign with a knee injury. Reigan Richardson, who transferred from Georgia in 2022, has been a consistent starter and scoring threat for the Blue Devils. The Charlotte native put up a career-high 35 points in a game at Oklahoma on November 27. Both Richardson and De Jesus will be pivotal as Duke aims to close out their college careers in style with a statement rivalry win at home.

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

Senior Maria Gakdeng leads the way for the Tar Heels, averaging 11.2 points per game, with guard Alyssa Ustby right behind her at 10.7. While their offense packs a punch, it's their defense that truly sets them apart—North Carolina sits atop the ACC in points allowed, surrendering just 56.4 per contest.