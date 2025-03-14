How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (22-12) and Duke Blue Devils (29-3) are set to clash on Friday in the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center, renewing one of college basketball’s most storied rivalries.

The Tar Heels have endured their fair share of ups and downs this season, but they’ve found their rhythm in recent weeks. They started with a solid 12-6 record through their first 18 games, dropping contests to Kansas, Auburn, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, and Louisville along the way. A rough 2-5 stretch followed, with their only victories coming against Boston College and Pitt, while they stumbled against Stanford, Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, and Clemson. However, since early February, North Carolina has been on a tear, losing just once—a March 8 defeat to Duke—while notching wins over Syracuse, NC State, Virginia, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have been a powerhouse all season, suffering just three losses in 32 games. They hit early bumps against Kentucky and Kansas but quickly found their footing, rattling off a lengthy win streak that included victories over Seattle, Auburn, Louisville, Incarnate Word, George Mason, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, SMU, Pitt, Notre Dame, Miami, Boston College, Wake Forest, NC State, North Carolina, and Syracuse. After a setback against Clemson, Duke got right back on track with another impressive stretch, defeating Cal, Stanford, Virginia, Illinois, Miami, Florida State, Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

The biggest storyline entering this game for Duke is the absence of Copper Flagg, who suffered an injury in the win over Georgia Tech and is not expected to suit up. Flagg has been the team’s do-it-all star, leading Duke in points (19.4), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), steals (1.5), and blocks (1.3) per game. With Flagg sidelined, the Blue Devils will lean on Kon Knueppel (13.7 PPG), Tyrese Proctor (12.0 PPG), Sion James (8.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG), and Khaman Maluach (8.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG).

Duke has been dominant on both ends in ACC play, leading the conference in scoring at 84.4 points per game while holding opponents to just 62.7 points per contest. They also top the ACC in shooting efficiency, hitting 50.5% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range. From the charity stripe, they rank second only to Stanford, converting 81.4% of their free throws.

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

North Carolina boasts one of the more potent offenses in the ACC, ranking third in conference play with 77.8 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field (second) and 37% from beyond the arc (sixth). RJ Davis leads the charge with 17.1 points per game, followed by Ian Jackson (13.0 PPG) and Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG). Defensively, the Tar Heels have struggled at times, giving up 73.4 points per game in ACC competition (12th).