How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Top-ranked Kansas is set to square off against No. 11 Duke in Las Vegas on Tuesday in what promises to be one of the standout nonconference matchups of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The Jayhawks have had the upper hand in recent meetings, winning four of their last five clashes with the Blue Devils and trailing narrowly in the all-time series, 8-6.

Kansas extended their unbeaten start to 5-0 last week with a commanding 84-66 triumph over UNC Wilmington. Earlier this season, the Jayhawks secured wins against North Carolina at home and Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas' All-American center, has been pivotal to their early success, averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.8 steals over the first five games.

Duke enters the contest fresh off an impressive 69-55 road victory against Arizona, improving their record to 4-1. Cooper Flagg, the Blue Devils' standout freshman forward, has been a driving force for the team, leading in all major statistical categories. He posted a team-high 24 points in their win over the Wildcats. Duke's only defeat this season came at the hands of Kentucky during the Champions Classic earlier this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Kansas Jayhawks NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Kansas Jayhawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

On the Duke side, 6ft 9in freshman sensation Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils in nearly every statistical category—points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Touted as a potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, Flagg is averaging 17.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 3.8 APG. He shines brightest in big moments, posting 26 points against Kentucky and 24 against Arizona. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel, a 6'7 guard, is another major contributor, averaging 14.4 PPG and 4.6 RPG while hitting 40.6% of his three-point attempts (13 total).

Duke’s veteran leadership comes from 6'6 junior Tyrese Proctor, who adds 11.8 PPG and 4.0 RPG. Sophomore guard Caleb Foster, standing at 6'5, rounds out the starting lineup with 9.4 PPG.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

The Jayhawks’ offense is anchored by veteran point guard Dajuan Harris, a 6'2 senior averaging 9.2 points per game (PPG) and leading the team with 5.2 assists per game (APG). Their star player, 7ft 2in big man Hunter Dickinson, is having a phenomenal season with averages of 17.8 PPG and 10.4 rebounds per game (RPG).

A Second Team All-American last season, Dickinson has scored in double figures in every game this year and dominates as a formidable presence in the paint. Zeke Mayo, Kansas' top sharpshooter, has hit nine three-pointers this season despite a slow start from deep, shooting 31.0%. However, Mayo has a career average of 38.5% from three-point range. His strong play recently earned him a spot in the starting lineup, and he now contributes 12.6 PPG, second on the team in scoring.